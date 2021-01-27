Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (FM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE: FM):

1/22/2021 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital to C$31.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.00.

1/13/2021 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$16.50 to C$31.00.

1/12/2021 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$31.00.

1/8/2021 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.50 to C$23.00.

12/16/2020 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$26.00.

12/10/2020 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$18.00 to C$22.50.

12/1/2020 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock opened at C$21.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.12. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$26.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.72 billion and a PE ratio of -48.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion. As a group, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$534,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,462.09. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,104 shares of company stock worth $1,362,075.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

