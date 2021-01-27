Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS: FSNUY):

1/21/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/3/2020 – Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 32,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,890. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

