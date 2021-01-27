Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for adidas (ADDYY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for adidas (OTCMKTS: ADDYY):

1/25/2021 – adidas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/22/2021 – adidas had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/13/2021 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/12/2021 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $199.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

1/10/2021 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2020 – adidas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/6/2020 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.91. 48,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. adidas AG has a 12 month low of $87.65 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that adidas AG will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,701,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of adidas by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

