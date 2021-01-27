Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The AES (AES)

The AES (NYSE: AES) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/20/2021 – The AES had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.50 to $29.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – The AES had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.50 to $27.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – The AES was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AES Corp. is well positioned to benefit from the global transition toward a more sustainable power generation mix. The company is leading the utility industry's transition to clean energy by investing in sustainable growth and innovative solutions, for expanding footprint in potential markets. It focuses on preserving its financial flexibility by reducing costs, which will include overhead reductions. In the past year, its shares have outperformed the industry. AES Corp.’s businesses experienced a demand crunch due to the coronavirus pandemic. Internationally, demand decreased in the mid-single-digit range in its various key markets. It expects significant economic disruptions from COVID-19 for the remainder of the year. Moreover, the company's debt-to-capital ratio at the end of the third quarter increased sequentially.”

1/6/2021 – The AES was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AES Corp. is well positioned to benefit from the global transition toward a more sustainable power generation mix. The company is leading the utility industry's transition to clean energy by investing in sustainable growth and innovative solutions, for expanding footprint in potential markets. It focuses on preserving its financial flexibility by reducing costs, which will include overhead reductions. In the past year, its shares have outperformed the industry. AES Corp.’s businesses experienced a demand crunch due to the coronavirus pandemic. Internationally, demand decreased in the mid-single-digit range in its various key markets. It expects significant economic disruptions from COVID-19 for the remainder of the year. Moreover, the company's debt-to-capital ratio at the end of the third quarter increased sequentially.”

12/15/2020 – The AES had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $23.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AES stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AES. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,507 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The AES by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

