Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Infineon Technologies (IFNNY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS: IFNNY) recently:

1/17/2021 – Infineon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2021 – Infineon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/14/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/13/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/12/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/10/2020 – Infineon Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/9/2020 – Infineon Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/1/2020 – Infineon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

OTCMKTS IFNNY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.40. 399,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,029. Infineon Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $43.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

