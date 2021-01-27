Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Infineon Technologies (IFNNY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS: IFNNY) recently:
- 1/17/2021 – Infineon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/14/2021 – Infineon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/14/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 1/13/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/12/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 12/10/2020 – Infineon Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 12/9/2020 – Infineon Technologies had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 12/1/2020 – Infineon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
OTCMKTS IFNNY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.40. 399,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,029. Infineon Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $43.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.