Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) Stake Lowered by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 2.13% of Red Lion Hotels worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLH. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Red Lion Hotels by 40.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Red Lion Hotels stock remained flat at $$3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday. 805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,611. The company has a market cap of $87.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $3.48.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Red Lion Hotels had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

