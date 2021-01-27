RED (RED) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,075.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $367,982.75 and approximately $25,075.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.05 or 0.00402003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

