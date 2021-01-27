Redd Achieves Market Cap of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,468.33 or 1.00127258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00022947 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00027325 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000286 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001533 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

