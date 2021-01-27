ReddCoin Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $34.71 million and approximately $104,368.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,730.38 or 0.99811503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00022796 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.07 or 0.00734271 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00317663 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00194799 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002571 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001980 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00032296 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004067 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.