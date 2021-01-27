RedFOX Labs [old] Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00072117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.29 or 0.00918234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00050508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.17 or 0.04374449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017638 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs [old]

RFOX is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs [old]

