Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 5,010 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 143,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $5,495,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.42. 13,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,557. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average of $54.68.

