Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 742 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.9% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 123,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000.

VOO traded down $5.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,995. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $354.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

