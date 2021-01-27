Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.25. 20,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,337. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

