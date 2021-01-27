Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 115.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,659,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,345,123. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $330.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

