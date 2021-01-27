Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,591 shares of company stock worth $1,552,168 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.35. The company had a trading volume of 337,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,673. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a PE ratio of -57.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

