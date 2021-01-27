Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 144.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.6% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. David Loasby lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. David Loasby now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,661. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $221.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.