Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,927 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.21. The stock had a trading volume of 485,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,087,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

