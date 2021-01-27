Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,301 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.57. The stock had a trading volume of 69,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.73. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

