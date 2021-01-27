Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $5.45 Million Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 166,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,000. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF makes up 1.4% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIVO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $232,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 30,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 46,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DIVO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 122,569 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

