Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.85. 1,214,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,885,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $53.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 million. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 1,213.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REED. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Reed’s by 23.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 369,339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Reed’s by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Reed’s by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Reed’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Reed’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the period. 21.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED)

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

