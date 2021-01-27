Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Michael S. Brown Sells 2,480 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

REGN stock traded down $28.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $515.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,518. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $328.13 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $6,829,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 403,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,009,000 after purchasing an additional 80,601 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

