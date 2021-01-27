Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) shares traded down 5.2% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $512.94 and last traded at $515.56. 1,432,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,013,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $544.10.

Specifically, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,616. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $500.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $560.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

