Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT) dropped 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 98,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 177,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RPMT)

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families. The company's system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its web portal.

