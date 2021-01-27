Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Gap Up to $1.55

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.81. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 67,842 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $58.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.41.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 4,398,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $2,727,133.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 241.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,629 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

