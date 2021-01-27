Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Trading Down 8.5%

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) was down 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 868,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 875,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

A number of research firms have commented on REKR. B. Riley upped their price target on Rekor Systems from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

