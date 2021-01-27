Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Reliant Bancorp has raised its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kim York bought 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,495 shares of company stock worth $65,633. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

RBNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.