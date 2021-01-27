Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reliant Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%.

RBNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, insider Kim York bought 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 3,495 shares of company stock valued at $65,633 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 171,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

