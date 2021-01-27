Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) (CVE:RHT) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) (CVE:RHT)’s share price was down 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 677,504 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 639,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$66.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) (CVE:RHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliq Health Technologies Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

