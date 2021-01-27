Remme (REM) Price Tops $0.0034

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Remme has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $172,031.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Remme has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Remme Token Profile

Remme (REM) is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

