Renaissance Investment Group LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after buying an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $205,740,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alphabet by 40.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,617,000 after buying an additional 67,275 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

GOOG opened at $1,917.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,934.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,773.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,636.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

