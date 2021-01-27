Renaissance Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 735 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Booking by 1,402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after buying an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 119,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,006,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $1,983.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,141.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,894.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,290.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $45.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,926.07.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

