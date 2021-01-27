Renaissance Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 2.1% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $769.65 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $790.25 and a 200 day moving average of $726.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.06.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

