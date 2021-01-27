Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $14.28 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 4.2% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $507.83 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $483.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

