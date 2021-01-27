Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amgen by 42.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,508,000 after buying an additional 397,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after buying an additional 391,069 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $258.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.48.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

