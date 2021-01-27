Renaissance Investment Group LLC Purchases 6,366 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.5% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 28,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Zoetis by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS stock opened at $159.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.84. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

