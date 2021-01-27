Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) (LON:RENX) Hits New 52-Week High at $950.00

Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) (LON:RENX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 950 ($12.41) and last traded at GBX 940 ($12.28), with a volume of 488856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 890 ($11.63).

The stock has a market capitalization of £679.96 million and a P/E ratio of -38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 22.75 and a quick ratio of 21.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 586.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 530.06.

Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) Company Profile (LON:RENX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.