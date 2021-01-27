Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $44.02. 773,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 626,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

RCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. Analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 384.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after purchasing an additional 668,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 596.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

