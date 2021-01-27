Rentberry Hits Market Cap of $109,962.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Rentberry has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a market cap of $109,962.00 and $76.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00072117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.29 or 0.00918234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00050508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.17 or 0.04374449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

