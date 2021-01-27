Request Market Capitalization Achieves $31.83 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, Request has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $31.83 million and approximately $505,948.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00069437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.85 or 0.00902997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00051671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.43 or 0.04411408 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00015805 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018392 BTC.

About Request

Request is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

