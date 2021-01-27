Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will earn $3.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $209.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.41. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $209.00 and a 12-month high of $209.00.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

