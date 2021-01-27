Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Regions Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.55.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RF. Argus increased their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6,808.0% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

