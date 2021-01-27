Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 27th (1COV, ALV, B, BAS, CR, CS, EPRT, EVK, FFWM, FPE)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 27th:

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) was given a €46.00 ($54.12) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) was given a €195.00 ($229.41) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $82.00 to $86.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) was given a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) was given a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $19.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) was given a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price increased by BWS Financial from $60.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) was given a €255.00 ($300.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €265.00 ($311.76) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $235.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) had its price target raised by Aegis from $6.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $94.00 to $93.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $128.00 to $147.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $42.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) was given a €10.10 ($11.88) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $19.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $425.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $88.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) was given a €118.00 ($138.82) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $162.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 375 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

