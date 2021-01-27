Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 27th (ALV, AMD, AVLR, BNFT, BYD, CAR, COF, CVLG, DRI, ETR)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 27th:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $102.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $95.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $120.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $195.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $154.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $25.00 to $30.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $110.00 to $105.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $216.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $245.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $56.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $1.60 to $10.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $65.00 to $80.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $22.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $255.00 to $270.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by Pritchard Capital from $272.00 to $292.00. Pritchard Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $245.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $269.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $290.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $285.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $47.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $102.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $23.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $162.00 to $175.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $25.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $49.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $165.00 to $180.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

