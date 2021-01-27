Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG):

1/25/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/21/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $34.00 to $47.00.

1/12/2021 – Citizens Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/7/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Citizens Financial Group Inc alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after buying an additional 1,707,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,307,000 after purchasing an additional 627,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,235,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.