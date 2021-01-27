Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Renault SA (RNO.PA) (RNO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA: RNO) in the last few weeks:

1/26/2021 – Renault SA (RNO.PA) was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Renault SA (RNO.PA) was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Renault SA (RNO.PA) was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Renault SA (RNO.PA) was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Renault SA (RNO.PA) was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Renault SA (RNO.PA) was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Renault SA (RNO.PA) was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Renault SA (RNO.PA) was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Renault SA (RNO.PA) was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Renault SA (RNO.PA) was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Renault SA (RNO.PA) was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) stock traded up €1.07 ($1.26) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €34.03 ($40.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.58. Renault SA has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

