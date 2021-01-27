Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ipsen (IPSEY)

Ipsen (OTCMKTS: IPSEY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/22/2021 – Ipsen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/21/2021 – Ipsen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Ipsen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Ipsen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/14/2021 – Ipsen was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2020 – Ipsen was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

12/4/2020 – Ipsen was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/2/2020 – Ipsen was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. Ipsen S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

