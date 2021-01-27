Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMRC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $540.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $45.76.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 117,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 138.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.