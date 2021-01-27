Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 27th (APD, AXAHY, DHI, GEGYF, KPLUY, MDIBY, NNGRY, NSRXF, SAIL, SKPGF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 27th:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Air Products and Chemicals Inc alerts:

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $98.00.

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Scotiabank.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jonestrading. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $373.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from strong demand from health care, education and crisis management organizations along with accelerated digital transformation by companies amid coronavirus crisis. SendGrid acquisition and growing adoption of Twilio Flex are also tailwinds. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, R&D, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line.”

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.