Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 27th (AVNS, AY, CNR, FMX, GVDBF, IMAX, JNPKF, MAT, MKL, MTB)

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avanos continues to gain from its core segment Chronic Care. CORPAK and NeoMed products contributed strongly to its results. The acquisitions of NeoMed and Summit contributed 5% growth in the quarter. Further, the rise in global demand for Respiratory Health amid the pandemic positively impacted the company’s quarterly performance. The stock has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Avanos exited the third quarter on a strong note with both earnings and revenues beating estimates. However, contraction in gross margin remains a woe. Also, the company’s Pain Management unit performed disappointingly. It also witnessed lower volume in Acute Pain and Interventional Pain due to fall in elective procedures. Moreover, being a MedTech pure play, it faces stiff competition from other industry players. “

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc to a market perform rating.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FEMSA reported dismal third-quarter 2020 results, with top and bottom line declining year over year. Results were marred by coronavirus-led impacts on operations across most segments. In fact, FEMSA Comercio’s Fuel Division was most impacted by the pandemic-led challenges. In the reported quarter, the Fuel Division’s performance was hurt by reduced mobility due to the pandemic and decline in average fuel price per liter. However, shares of FEMSA outpaced the industry in the past three months. A strong gross margin picture is an upside for the company. During the third quarter, consolidated gross margin gained from positive sales mix, efficient collaboration with key supplier partners and better margins in Ecuador. Additionally, the company’s digital initiatives and business expansion endeavors have been on track.”

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “IMAX shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Lack of availability of new film content, especially in the Domestic and Rest of World markets, is a major drawback. Additionally, low theater system installations and lower ticket sales in theaters due to coronavirus despite theaters reopening worldwide are expected to remain overhangs. IMAX’s significant exposure to China, its second largest revenue generating market, is a concern. Further, IMAX faces significant competition in the out-of-home entertainment industry. However, in many parts of Asia, audiences are returning to IMAX theaters in numbers consistent with pre-pandemic attendance, which is a major positive. Additionally, the company’s strong cash balance and flexible business model position it well to manage through coronavirus-led lockdown.”

Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $20.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Mattel have outperformed the industry in the past six-month period. Notably, the company company remains well positioned for growth courtesy of strong product line-up, which includes core brands, licensed brands and lucrative product associations. Moreover, initiatives like product innovation, promotional strategies, digital efforts, and increased focus on structural simplification are likely to drive results, going forward. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persists. By the end of the third quarter 2020, nearly 2% of all retail outlets that sell the company’s products, which represent nearly 1% of its revenue base, were closed due to the pandemic.”

Markel (NYSE:MKL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $1,033.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Markel strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand its international footprint. Solid performance at Insurance and Reinsurance segments of Markel should drive premiums. The company stands to benefit from its niche focus and effective management of insurance risk. Markel is banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, which position it well for long-term growth. It boasts a sturdy capital position, which enables it to deploy capital effectively via share repurchases. Shares of Markel have underperformed the industry in last six months. However, escalating expenses due to higher underwriting, insurance expenses continue to put strain on margin expansion. Also, exposure to catastrophe loss induces underwriting volatility.”

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $144.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of M&T Bank have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other. The fourth-quarter results reflected high mortgage banking revenues, low net interest income, along with rise in provisions and costs. M&T Bank's product and balance-sheet diversification efforts, with support from strong capital position, seem impressive. Revival of mortgage banking revenues, on account of lower rates, is likely to support the bank’s bottom-line growth. The company's steady capital-deployment activities are commendable. However, rising expenses might deter bottom-line expansion. Also, significant exposure to commercial real estate loans and poor credit quality are headwinds.”

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank OZK’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s fourth-quarter 2020 results benefited from higher revenues and lower expenses. Improving loan balances along with the company’s strategic growth initiatives are expected to continue supporting revenue growth in the upcoming quarters. While margins are expected to remain under pressure in the near term due to the near-zero interest rate environment and operating expenses are likely to rise due to inorganic growth efforts, thus, hurting bottom-line growth to some extent in the quarters ahead; the company's solid balance sheet position will support financials. Further, Bank OZK's steady capital deployments will continue to enhance shareholder value.”

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $555.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of SVB Financial have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s fourth-quarter 2020 results indicate rise in revenues, solid loan balance and provision benefits. Growth in loans and deposits, and global expansion strategy will support the company’s financials. The deal to acquire Boston Private is expected to be earnings accretive, while the acquisition of the debt investment business of WestRiver Group will likely help SVB Financial further cement its foothold in the innovation economy. While near-zero interest rates are likely to continue putting pressure on margins and elevated costs are expected to hurt the bottom line, a strong balance sheet position and efforts to improve non-interest income bode well for the future.”

