Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 27th (CAC, DKS, EMRAF, FREQ, GASNY, GNCGY, HAFC, HIMX, IKTSY, IRRHF)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 27th:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)

was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $56.00 target price on the stock.

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was upgraded by analysts at Santander from an underweight rating to a hold rating.

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) was upgraded by analysts at CICC Research from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by analysts at FIG Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $205.00 target price on the stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $121.00 price target on the stock.

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $275.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $253.00.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

